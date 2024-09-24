GitHub will let any enterprise users store data in the EU

Enterprise cloud users will soon be able to store their GitHub data within the European Union.

The move, which the company describes as, a “huge milestone” for customers, looks to address ongoing concerns and increasing demand for data localization and regulatory compliance, and could be particularly attractive to highlight regulated industries such as finance, healthcare and the public sector.

Github is among a growing number getting on board with European data sovereignty, with support for EU data residency will roll out on October 29.

GitHub to offer EU data residency for enterprises

While GitHub already allows customers of its self-hosted enterprise server to choose where data is stored, the new option adds more granular data residency controls to cloud customers. Despite being a new feature, it builds on the company’s existing infrastructure by using the Microsoft Azure cloud network, which operates datacenters across Europe.

VP of Engineering Jim Wang explained: “With this need met, even more developers across the globe can build on the world’s AI-powered developer platform.”

Moreover, GitHub’s move is a reflection of the entire industry. The likes of Amazon, Google and Microsoft have all addressed European demand for localized cloud in order for the region to maintain closer control over its data, technology and infrastructure.

Recognizing that the trend may spread globally, GitHub also hinted at expanding data residency support to other regions, including Australia, Asia and Latin America.

"In light of the mounting importance of data residency needs, there is a clear desire for organizations to have more control over where their most valuable asset, their code, is stored. GitHub recognizes this pressing need, and on October 29, we will offer the ability for all organizations to store their code in the EU," said GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke.

"The timing is crucial as organizations in the EU and across the world are racing to empower their software developers with AI at every step to get ahead and win in the global market. With the data residency feature of GitHub Enterprise Cloud, we will enable every organization in the EU with the data governance they need to embark on their AI transformation journey with our end-to-end, Copilot-powered developer platform. By doing so, we aim to accelerate digital transformation and economic growth in the EU and across the planet."