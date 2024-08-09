Get ready for back-to-school with 1Password — 25% off on family subscription

The best password managers are made to simplify and secure your digital life. As the back-to-school season kicks into high gear and the entire family prepares for new classes, activities, and digital platforms, 1Password allows you to store all your passwords, logins, and sensitive information in one place. Plus you can easily share selected information with family members while keeping other details private.

And now, just in time for the new school year, 1Password is offering 25% off on their family subscription. This plan can be shared with five family members, unlimited devices, and a host of security features that ensure your family's digital safety.

Why 1Password?

1Password is a trusted product in the realm of password management. In our review of 1Password, we gave the service 4 stars for its affordability and versatility, making it an excellent choice for families in need of a reliable password management solution. The service allows family members to decide what information to share and what to keep private while offering real-time alerts for compromised websites and vulnerable passwords.

We also found the setup for1Password relatively straightforward with only a few steps to create an account. The service is compatible with all major platforms, including Mac, iOS, Windows, Android, Chrome OS, and Linux.

1Password also delivers top-tier security, featuring authenticated encryption. Accounts are secured by a master password, which is never shared with third parties including 1Password itself. Additionally, the subscription includes 24/7 customer support, so help is always available when you need it.