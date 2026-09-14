Mobile data can get expensive when you need hundreds of gigabytes every month, especially if you're using it as an alternative to fixed broadband. So, this 1000GB Data SIM deal, which gives access to Three and Vodafone networks, is the perfect fix.

• Best for: Remote workers, off-site travellers, and high-volume data users who want to pay a small amount upfront with no monthly charge or contract.

• The deal: 1000GB Three Data SIM for £58 (was £276) at Scancom when you use code HUKDHOT!!!. That works out at under £2.65 a month.

• Why it matters: This is a staggering saving on a mass-data SIM card. The SIM runs until July 2028 and your 1,000GB allowance renews on the 8th of every month. It also provides automatic access to both Three and Vodafone networks where available, and you can choose between a physical SIM and eSIM.

• The catch: There are no voice calls or texts included on this SIM, and no number porting. It's strictly for mobile data. Don't be misled by the £48 price on the page - that's the cost without VAT.

Today's best SIM deal

Save £218.03 Three 1000GB Data SIM: was £275.99 now £57.96 at scancom.co.uk 1,000GB monthly data, automatic Three and Vodafone network access, physical SIM or eSIM, July 2028 expiry, pre-activated service, no calls, texts or roaming, and monthly allowance renewal on the 8th. For the full discount, use code HUKDHOT!!! (yes, that's three exclamation marks, I'm not just showing excitement).

Why we recommend it

The 1,000GB monthly allowance means you'll have plenty of capacity for streaming, downloading large files, video calls and using a compatible device as a mobile hotspot.

Scancom says its SIMs are already activated and ready to use, and it uses MOCN, or Multi-Operator Core Network, technology to provide access to both Three and Vodafone networks, potentially improving coverage depending on where you're using it.

Price context & historical value

The standard price is £275.99, but applying code HUKDHOT!!! cuts it down to £48.30 before VAT and £57.96 after.

Unlike a conventional mobile contract, you're making a single upfront payment rather than paying another bill every month. With the service continuing until July 2028, this is an amazing deal.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy Three's 1000GB data SIM if...

You need a huge amount of mobile data for a router, hotspot or another compatible device and qualify for the service. The combination of a 1,000GB monthly allowance, dual-network access and £57.96 upfront price is an incredible deal.

❌ Skip Three's 1000GB data SIM if...

You're looking for a conventional phone SIM or need to transfer your current number. There are no calls, SMS or roaming included, and number porting isn't supported.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The advertised £48.30 discounted price you get in your basket when you apply the code doesn't include VAT. With it added you'll actually pay £57.96. This deal isn't available to everyone, either. Scancom states that customers must be businesses or sole traders, and individuals need to be registered as sole traders to qualify.

You should also check Three and Vodafone coverage before buying, as dual-network availability can vary by location. There's no built-in data-usage monitor, so you'll need to track consumption through your device or a third-party app.

If you exceed the 1,000GB allowance, your data resets rather than continuing beyond the limit. The service also has a content lock, although you can contact Scancom support to request its removal.