GEEKOM A5 Mini PC is now $70 off for a limited time

The GEEKOM A5 Mini PC is a compact and high-performance NUC designed to provide desktop-level power in a space-saving form factor. Perfect for multitasking, multimedia, and light gaming, this mini PC offers a seamless and efficient computing experience without the bulk of a traditional desktop.

The mini PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor featuring 8 cores and 16 threads, coupled with AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics. It comes with 32GB of RAM, expandable up to 64GB for fast and efficient storage. The connectivity options are extensive, including three USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, one USB 2.0 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a universal audio jack, and an SD card reader.

Compact powerhouse

The GEEKOM A5 Mini PC boasts a sleek, modern design with a premium finish that blends seamlessly into any environment. The layout remains unchanged from the Mini IT13, featuring two USB ports and an audio jack on the front, an SD card reader on the left, and the rest of the I/O at the rear. For security, there is a Kensington slot on the right side to keep the device securely in place.

Equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor and fast NVMe SSD, the GEEKOM A5 handles multitasking, productivity software, and multimedia effortlessly. The RAM can be expanded up to 64GB, and the M.2 NVMe drive can be replaced with a larger capacity drive. Although only one 2280 slot is available, making use of a USB caddy is necessary to clone the existing Windows installation. There is also a second NVMe slot available, but it is of the 2242 type.

As NUC systems go, the Geekom A5 stands out for its ease of access and numerous expansion options, making it a versatile and user-friendly choice for those seeking a compact yet powerful mini PC.