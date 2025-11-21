Forget Amazon Haul - I'm buying these 10 office storage gadgets from Temu for Black Friday, at a total of just £17

You can pick up all sorts of things on Temu, often at impressively discounted low prices. Yes, they are rarely worth the "official" price, but even so, it's hard to argue with what you can buy for a few quid on the site.

I've been looking all around the online world at deals for Black Friday, and even though there are some incredible bargains to be had out there, nothing compares to Temu pricing. I’ve put together ten office storage-themed finds that total just £17.

Pricing and stock are correct at the time of posting, but both change fast on Temu. Products sell out quickly, often returning just as speedily - and with a bit of searching, you can nearly always locate identical alternatives for a similar price.

Can you find a better bargain this Black Friday? I doubt it.

PS: Temu has announced earlier this year that it will open a new distribution centre in the UK which should help cut down on the standard 10 business day delivery.

Black Friday Temu bargains

Save 81% Monthly Planner 2026-2027: was £12.67 now £2.39 at Temu Read more Read less ▼ This A5 two year planner, for storing your ideas and plans, features a minimalist black and gold design with a spiral bound hardcover and a sturdy polypropylene cover. It includes monthly and weekly layouts covering 2026 and 2027, making it useful for long term scheduling, goal tracking and project planning.

Save 85% 2026 Wall Calendar: was £12.76 now £1.88 at Temu Read more Read less ▼ This 2026 wall calendar provides a full year view on a large 74.17 x 52.58 cm layout, making it useful for planning at home, school or in the office. It includes four sheets of stickers and ten adhesive dots for easy mounting.

Save 80% Computer Message Board Display Set: was £10.69 now £2.10 at Temu Read more Read less ▼ This acrylic transparent message board set attaches beside your monitor to keep reminders and notes in clear view. It includes a side holder for sticky notes and a minimalist design that fits most desk setups. The durable construction makes it suitable for daily office use.

Save 85% LCD Drawing Board: was £15 now £2.21 at Temu Read more Read less ▼ This LCD drawing board features a 21.59cm screen that provides a simple space for doodling, writing and sketching. Its lightweight, durable design stands up to everyday use, and the one touch erase button clears the screen instantly. It works as a mess free alternative to paper, making it useful for travel, homework routines or creative play at home.

Save 87% Silicone Cable Organizer: was £5.99 now £0.75 at Temu Read more Read less ▼ This versatile silicone cable organizer keeps your workspace tidy with secure self-adhesive backing and flexible slots for cords, earphones, and chargers. Designed for desks or walls, it prevents tangles and protects cables.

Save 94% Natural-Style Bamboo Phone Stand: was £20.70 now £1.20 at Temu Read more Read less ▼ This natural-style bamboo phone stand provides a stylish and sturdy tabletop clip holder that accommodates virtually any smartphone. Crafted from eco-friendly bamboo with minimalist design, it blends seamlessly into office or study spaces.

Save 89% PU Leather Mouse Pad: was £15.13 now £1.66 at Temu Read more Read less ▼ This PU leather mouse pad offers a durable surface in a spacious extended size, ideal for keyboards, laptops, and daily office use. It protects your desk, improves mouse precision, and adds a clean, polished aesthetic to home or office setups.

Save 89% Creative Multifunctional Storage-rack: was £19.56 now £2.09 at Temu Read more Read less ▼ This multifunctional storage rack fits securely atop computer screens to create practical extra space for anything you need to store within handy reach, like your phone and keys. Made from durable ABS with a modern matte finish, it features adjustable height for customized positioning.

Save 92% Keyboard Riser: was £12.01 now £1 at Temu Read more Read less ▼ This keyboard riser gently elevates your keyboard to create a more comfortable typing angle, helping reduce wrist strain during long work sessions. Its simple, open display-style design fits cleanly on any desk.

Save 87% Desktop Storage Box: was £15.39 now £1.99 at Temu Read more Read less ▼ This five-grid desktop storage box offers generous capacity for neatly sorting stationery, office supplies, cosmetics, or small tech accessories. The space-saving layout reduces clutter, supports better organization, and adds a clean, calming touch to desks in home, office, or study environments.

So what have we got? Although not all of these products are storage pieces in the strict sense, they each help you store ideas, organise tasks, and streamline your workspace. Items I've found include a silicone cable organiser for 75p, which is perfect for keeping chargers and earphones neatly under control.

There's a bamboo phone stand for £1.20 and a leather extended mouse pad for £1.60 that will give you a large, smooth surface that protects your desk and keeps your pointing device gliding.

The multifunctional storage rack at £2.09 is my personal favourite. This sits atop your monitor creates some bonus space for items like your phone, pens and keys (even loose change if you still carry any these days).

There's also a simple riser that lifts your keyboard to a more ergonomic angle. You can't put a price on comfortable working, but if you could you'd probably pay more than the quid Temu is asking for this particular product.