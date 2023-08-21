FileHold review

FileHold is a comprehensive document management solution that prioritizes security and privacy, making it an excellent choice for business owners. With its centralized document repository, granular user permission settings, and support for digital signatures and encryption, FileHold ensures the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive information.

With FileHold you can efficiently organize, secure, and access your documents, empowering your team to collaborate seamlessly and enhance productivity. Its robust features, including centralized storage, advanced search capabilities, and customizable workflows, provide a user-friendly interface for managing your valuable information. Whether you're a small business or a large enterprise, FileHold offers the scalability and security you need to safeguard your documents and comply with industry regulations. We find out if it's one of the best document management software systems below.



FileHold: Plans and pricing

FileHold offers a flexible pricing model tailored to the specific needs of each organization. The cost depends on factors such as the size of the business, required features, and whether you choose the hosted or on-premises version. Specific pricing details are not readily available on the website, so interested users must contact FileHold's sales department for a custom price quote. However, FileHold does provide multiple payment options, including monthly pay-per-user subscription programs, interest-free financing, credits for replacing existing document management systems, and one-time licensure payments.

FileHold: Features

FileHold offers a wide range of features and utilities to enhance document management and streamline workflows.

One notable feature is the software's collaboration tools, including check-in and checkout capabilities, and an audit log that tracks document access and changes made by users. These tools facilitate efficient team collaboration and ensure everyone stays updated on document progress. FileHold's robust search function allows users to locate documents by file name, metadata, or both, while excluding archived documents for improved search results. The OCR feature identifies text in scanned documents, improving indexing and searchability.

Task management tools, such as a calendar for assigning and tracking tasks, are also available in FileHold. This feature enables managers to assign responsibilities, monitor progress, and hold team members accountable for their assigned work. The system's user-friendly interface makes it easy to create and manage workflows, automate document approvals, and set up notifications for upcoming deadlines or changes in document status.

FileHold allows business owners to define custom metadata fields for documents. This capability enables organizations to categorize and organize files according to their specific requirements. By applying metadata tags, business owners can easily classify and retrieve documents based on relevant attributes, such as client names, project types, or document statuses. This enhances information organization and retrieval, enabling quick and accurate access to critical documents.

For businesses operating in regulated industries or those with strict compliance requirements, FileHold offers robust compliance and records management features. The software supports document retention policies, ensuring that documents are retained for the required duration and disposed of properly when necessary. FileHold also facilitates audit trails and document version histories, enabling businesses to maintain a comprehensive record of document activities, revisions, and approvals. This helps ensure regulatory compliance, legal defensibility, and adherence to industry standards.

FileHold integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 365 and other popular business applications, allowing users to access and edit documents directly within their familiar productivity tools. The software also supports version control, ensuring that the most recent version of a document is readily available, while older versions are securely stored for reference.

For organizations requiring advanced security measures, FileHold offers encryption options, role-based access controls, and digital signatures. These features enhance data protection and compliance with industry regulations.

FileHold: Ease of use

FileHold receives high praise for its ease of use due to its intuitive organizational system, uncluttered interface, and extensive resources for new users. While the software's design may be considered dated by some, its easy navigation and familiarity with Windows File Explorer make it user-friendly. The ability to configure templates for auto-filing and automate push email notifications streamlines processes and keeps teams up to date. FileHold also integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 365 and other programs, allowing for efficient document viewing and editing. The system's Mobile Client and web-based browser enable users to access and edit files from anywhere, even offline.

FileHold: Security

FileHold prioritizes security and privacy by providing a centralized document location and various user permission settings. With 11 different security roles, administrators can control access levels for each document, ensuring that employees only view, access, or edit relevant files.

The software allows users to store files securely, categorize privacy-sensitive documents, and keep track of audit trails and document actions. Supporting features like digital signatures and encryption options for data at rest and in transit, FileHold ensures the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive business information. It helps organizations comply with privacy regulations, maintain data security, and mitigate the risk of unauthorized access or breaches.

FileHold: Support

The FileCare program aims to provide ongoing support and regular software upgrades, safeguarding against obsolescence and ensuring the software's performance aligns with changing IT environments. The comprehensive support includes a detailed step-by-step description of the problem, submission of relevant error logs and screenshots, and prompt attention.

Customers who purchase FileHold Software or FileHold Cloud receive unlimited technical support as part of the FileCare program. Office hours are 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Pacific time, Monday to Friday, while technicians monitor these requests 16 hours per day.

FileHold: Competitors

SharePoint, being a Microsoft product, offers strong integration with other Microsoft tools, making it suitable for organizations heavily reliant on Microsoft technologies. On the other hand, FileHold provides a more comprehensive set of document management features and a user-friendly interface, making it a favorable choice for businesses looking for advanced functionality and customization options.

Dokmee stands out with its strong mobile access and AI-powered metadata extraction capabilities, making it suitable for businesses on the go and those requiring advanced data extraction. FileHold offers a more comprehensive feature set, a user-friendly interface, and extensive customization options, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking a robust document management solution with advanced collaboration and security features.

M-Files stands out with its OCR-powered metadata extraction and mobile access, making it ideal for businesses prioritizing advanced automation and remote document management. On the other hand, FileHold excels in its user-friendly interface, extensive customization options, and comprehensive feature set, making it a suitable choice for organizations seeking a well-rounded document management solution with a focus on security and collaboration.

FileHold: Final verdict

FileHold is a comprehensive document management solution that prioritizes security and privacy. With its centralized document repository, granular user permission settings, and support for digital signatures and encryption, FileHold ensures the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive information. The software's robust security measures help businesses comply with privacy regulations, mitigate the risk of data breaches, maintain control over their documents and ensure successful disaster recovery.

Whether it's controlling access levels, tracking document activities, or safeguarding privacy-sensitive files, FileHold provides the necessary features and utilities to protect your business's valuable assets, giving you peace of mind and empowering efficient and secure document management.

