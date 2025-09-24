Figma is making its AI agents smarter and more connected to help boost your designs

Figma MCP is no longer desktop-only, it’s coming to IDEs, AI agents and more

MCP also bridges codebases and projects within Figma Make

REST API rate limits will change, but only 1% of users will be affected

Figma is rolling out behind-the-scenes upgrades to make its AI agents even more powerful by extending their access to context across more places.

Following on from the launch of the local MCP server earlier in 2025, Figma is adding remote access to Figma MCP, allowing users to connect to the platform from IDEs, AI coding agents and browser-based models.

The company has also launched a partner catalog to simplify connecting the MCP server to IDEs or agents.

Figma MCP just got a big upgrade

Figma is also using its Model Context Protocol (MCP) – an open-source standard for connecting AI tools with software applications, tools and platforms – right inside Figma Make to provide a bridge between users’ projects and their codebases.

It enables AI models to access the underlying code from Make files, not just the rendered prototypes or images, and will be supported in Anthropic, Cursor, Windsurf and VS Code from launch, with indications that further partners could join at a later date.

Figma Make was launched at Config 2025 in May as a prompt-to-code tool to turn natural language input into fully coded protoypes.

Looking ahead, Figma says it will review all public third-party integrations and MCP clients before they can access user data to ensure maximum security. REST API rate limits will also be adjusted from November 17, but Figma says the change will only affect less than 1% of Figma’s active users.

“We want context to move freely between tools so that explorations can evolve into production features, without unnecessary rewrites or modification,” Figma CTO Kris Rasmussen added.

Figma has also added in-app mapping within Code Connect, and the MCP server promises to share more than just design context, such as code component locations and usage guidelines.

The changes are available now, but Figma noted that they remain in beta.