The 4 most critical aspects of model context protocol (MCP) for developers building AI-native architectures

AI is quickly becoming a core capability in enterprise software, but most developers know that integrating it remains painful.

Despite the hype around generative AI and large language models (LLMs), the real bottleneck isn’t the model—it’s everything around it.

According to Gartner, 85% of AI projects fail to deliver due to integration complexity, data silos, or lack of governance.

Facundo Giuliani Social Links Navigation Solutions Engineering Team Manager at Storyblok.

The question is no longer “Can we build AI?” but rather, “How do we connect AI agents to the tools, APIs, and data sources they need to be useful?” That’s where Model Context Protocol (MCP) comes in.

That’s where Model Context Protocol (MCP) comes in.

While still emerging, MCP is shaping up to be a foundational layer for AI-native and composable architectures. It standardizes how AI agents interface with real-world systems—abstracting the complexities of APIs, services, and tools into a common, context-rich protocol. Think of it as a universal adapter that could finally make AI integration scalable, governable, and modular.

Composable systems empower developers and businesses to move faster. MCP applies this same principle to AI: modular parts, intelligent orchestration, and clear context. The four most critical aspects of MCP for developers, beyond an important architectural shift in AI, include:

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Traditional AI integrations are siloed and tightly coupled. Every new service an agent needs—whether it’s a CMS, database, CRM, or analytics tool—often requires bespoke code, middleware, and hand-holding. This makes scaling AI within organizations extremely difficult.

MCP solves this by introducing a standard interface for tool usage, complete with defined schemas, expected inputs/outputs, and contextual memory. Whether it’s a REST API, SQL database, or cloud-native function, MCP allows AI agents to interact with it through a unified vocabulary.

According to a recent IDC survey, 71% of enterprises cite "integration complexity" as the top barrier to AI adoption. MCP addresses this head-on. For developers, this means writing less glue code and spending more time on product logic. For enterprises, it means AI services that are portable, compliant, and easier to audit.

2. MCP makes architecture truly composable—for humans and machines

Composable architecture is no longer a niche trend—it’s becoming a strategic priority. Gartner predicts that by 2027, 60% of organizations will have composability as a key criteria in their digital strategy. The idea is simple: software should be modular, interoperable, and built from parts that can be reused and recombined.

MCP extends this principle to AI. By creating an abstraction layer between agents and services, MCP turns AI into a plug-and-play component that can sit alongside APIs, microservices, and event streams.

It also enables AI-to-AI collaboration, where agents can delegate tasks, share memory, or co-operate on workflows—all using the same shared context layer.

Imagine an AI marketing assistant that autonomously uses a product catalog API (via MCP) to write promotional content, while another AI agent validates pricing data from a finance API. This is no longer science fiction—it’s the future of composable AI systems.

3. MCP enables secure, observable, and governed AI interactions

One of the biggest questions in enterprise AI is: How do we control what agents are allowed to do? Just because a model can access a database doesn’t mean it should—especially in regulated environments.

MCP includes hooks for governance, security, and observability by design. This means every agent interaction can be permissioned, logged, and audited. Tool schemas define what capabilities are available, under what constraints, and with which access policies.

With MCP, developers can define usage policies per tool, enforce rate limits, require authentication, and monitor tool usage in real-time—all critical for scaling AI responsibly.

4. MCP unlocks future-proof AI tooling and collaboration

The future of AI tooling will be agent-centric—and tool-agnostic. MCP paves the way for that by allowing AI models to interact with tools dynamically and learn new capabilities on the fly.

This opens the door for:

- AI agent marketplaces, where tools can be registered and discovered by AI systems.

- Auto-discovery of APIs, reducing developer workload Dynamic skill injection, where agents gain new functions at runtime based on the context provided.

- The beauty of MCP is that it’s framework-independent. Whether you’re using LangChain, AutoGen, or building your own orchestrator, MCP provides the protocol layer that connects all the dots. Expect more of these frameworks to standardize around MCP principles in the coming year.

Developers should start paying attention to MCP

We’re on the cusp of a new architectural shift—one where AI becomes a composable building block in enterprise systems. For that to happen, we need a protocol that bridges the gap between smart models and the messy, diverse world of enterprise tooling.

That’s what Model Context Protocol promises. It’s not just a convenience layer—it’s a way to fundamentally rethink how AI, software, and humans work together.

For developers, now is the time to start familiarizing yourself with this approach. The AI agents of tomorrow won’t just live inside chat UIs—they’ll be orchestrating systems, collaborating with each other, and making real decisions in production.

And they’ll need a protocol like MCP to do it.

We list the best no-code platforms .

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro