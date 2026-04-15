Farewell Surface Hub — Microsoft kills off its super-sized touchscreen displays, but you might still be able to get one if you act fast

News
By published

Is this curtains for the Microsoft Surface Hub?

Microsoft Surface Hub 3
(Image credit: Microsoft)
  • Reports claim Microsoft has pulled the plug on the Surface Hub
  • First released in 2015, it saw three generations launched
  • However high price point and rise in hybrid working led to lukewarm response

Microsoft has reportedly finally pulled the plug on the Surface Hub - its super-sized touchscreen PC.

Following the launch of three separate generations of the hardware, reports from Windows Central now claim the company has no plans to work on a Surface Hub 4, with the project apparently now done for good.

The site quotes sources familiar with the matter in saying Microsoft has scrapped work on a future launch, but also ended production of the latest generation Surface Hub 3.

Article continues below

Sayonara to Surface Hub

First released in 2015, Microsoft envisaged the Surface Hub as a way to boost collaboration and productivity in office spaces, with the oversized screen (which could be rotated) able to be wheeled to wherever people needed it.

The