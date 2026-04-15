Farewell Surface Hub — Microsoft kills off its super-sized touchscreen displays, but you might still be able to get one if you act fast

Reports claim Microsoft has pulled the plug on the Surface Hub

First released in 2015, it saw three generations launched

However high price point and rise in hybrid working led to lukewarm response

Microsoft has reportedly finally pulled the plug on the Surface Hub - its super-sized touchscreen PC.

Following the launch of three separate generations of the hardware, reports from Windows Central now claim the company has no plans to work on a Surface Hub 4, with the project apparently now done for good.

The site quotes sources familiar with the matter in saying Microsoft has scrapped work on a future launch, but also ended production of the latest generation Surface Hub 3.

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Sayonara to Surface Hub

First released in 2015, Microsoft envisaged the Surface Hub as a way to boost collaboration and productivity in office spaces, with the oversized screen (which could be rotated) able to be wheeled to wherever people needed it.

The