Farewell Surface Hub — Microsoft kills off its super-sized touchscreen displays, but you might still be able to get one if you act fast
Is this curtains for the Microsoft Surface Hub?
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
- Reports claim Microsoft has pulled the plug on the Surface Hub
- First released in 2015, it saw three generations launched
- However high price point and rise in hybrid working led to lukewarm response
Microsoft has reportedly finally pulled the plug on the Surface Hub - its super-sized touchscreen PC.
Following the launch of three separate generations of the hardware, reports from Windows Central now claim the company has no plans to work on a Surface Hub 4, with the project apparently now done for good.
The site quotes sources familiar with the matter in saying Microsoft has scrapped work on a future launch, but also ended production of the latest generation Surface Hub 3.Article continues below
Sayonara to Surface Hub
First released in 2015, Microsoft envisaged the Surface Hub as a way to boost collaboration and productivity in office spaces, with the oversized screen (which could be rotated) able to be wheeled to wherever people needed it.
The