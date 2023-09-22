The Microsoft Surface Hub 3 really wants to get your whole team collaborating on its giant whiteboard

Microsoft has lifted the wraps off the Surface Hub 3, its latest all-in-one meeting display designed to handle real-time collaboration and video conferencing .

Headlining the announcement is the ability for the 50-inch model to physically rotate and for the screen to automatically adapt, making the experience much more akin to traditional flipchart collaboration.

A larger, landscape-only 85-inch model will also be available, geared more toward larger conference room meetings while still boasting the same collaborative functionalities.

Microsoft Surface Hub 3

Microsoft says that the ability for the smaller model to rotate to both portrait and landscape modes allows for “natural Whiteboarding session[s]” and “more personable one-on-one call[s].”

The 50-inch model is also compatible with both wall mounts and a set of wheels. Pair the latter with the APC Charge Mobile Battery for around two hours of on-the-go access in any corner of the office.

The 4K screen supports 20-point multitouch and can work simultaneously with two Surface Hub Pens or Surface Slim pens, however most notable is the fact that it works with other Microsoft Teams Rooms certified peripherals including external microphones, speakers, cameras, so it can really be suited to the right setup.

Microsoft has been quiet on the component part, but it does promise a 60% CPU performance increase and a 160% GPU graphics performance increase.

These improvements will be most noticeable by those looking to take full advantage of the AI features across Teams, including the way the app handles videos to pick out individual speakers. Eligible users will also be able to use Copilot in Whiteboard on the new Surface Hub 3.

Pricing has not yet been confirmed, but with outgoing versions costing around $9,000 / £9,000 / AU$14,000 for the 50-inch display and $22,000 / £21,500 / AU$33,000 for the 85-inch display, it certainly won’t be a cheap impulse buy for many companies.