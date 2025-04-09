Enterprises are getting hit, staying down, and not seeing the benefits of AI investment

Nasuni report finds only 20% believe their data is AI-ready, and 96% face challenges

The average downtime after a cyberattack is five weeks, experts warn

Hybrid cloud promises to address these in one hit

Only one in five businesses believe their data is AI-ready, which means barely more than a quarter (27%) of AI projects are delivering any real measurable ROI, new research has claimed.

This is despite AI being a top area of business spending, however the usual hurdles and challenges still remain.

Nasuni’s report also reveals the damaging effects of cyberattacks on companies, with slow recovery stifling productivity as businesses lose an average of five weeks recovering.

We’re still facing the same old AI challenges

Despite best intentions, Nasuni found that data migration continues to be a primary hurdle preventing companies from fully adopting AI, with a staggering 96% facing challenges migrating their file data.

“Organisations are making AI a top priority and significantly ramping up their investments, but what we are finding is they are not always taking the critical steps necessary to ensure success when it comes to data management," noted Nasuni President David Grant.

The report also calls out companies for failing to prioritize their investments, with nearly half planning to invest in AI over the next 18 months compared with one in three when it comes to the necessary cloud data management facilities.

And that’s without considering the format of the data in the first place – only one-fifth (20%) agreed that their data is structured, accessible and ready for AI initiatives.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“A modern approach that unifies, organises, and makes unstructured data accessible is needed to reliably and securely harness AI, enabling teams to navigate the complexities of AI deployment Confidently,” Grant added.

Looking ahead, there’s a clear place for hybrid cloud storage models, which not only promise to be AI-ready but also look to improve companies’ security postures, with those who don’t adopt hybrid cloud 51% more likely to have data security and privacy concerns.