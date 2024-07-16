Don't delay — one of our best monitors for photo editing picks is being reduced for Amazon Prime Day

BenQ PD3205U 32-inch 4K monitor: was $649.99 now $47 9.99 at Amazon

This superb screen offers HDR10 support, 5ms response time, and 99% Rec.709 and sRGB color gamuts. It sports HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C connectivity, making it ideal for creative professionals seeking color accuracy and versatile connectivity options.

BenQ is offering deals on a number of its products for Amazon Prime Day, including a huge saving on its 32-inch 4K monitor, the PD3205U.

For anyone who works in a creative industry, especially photo and video editing, it should be near the top of your shopping list.

In our roundup of the best monitors for photo editing, we rated it the best for color accuracy, noting that images were “crisp and life-like.” Mac users also benefit from default color settings that perfectly align with those on Mac and MacBook Pro laptops.

Adjustable stand

The BenQ PD3205U is a 31.5-inch IPS monitor featuring a 3840x2160 resolution with LED backlighting. It supports HDR10, boasts a 178°/178° viewing angle, and has a 5 ms response time. The monitor covers 99% of Rec.709 and sRGB color gamuts and includes various color modes such as Animation, CAD/CAM, and HDR.

It offers connectivity options like HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C with Power Delivery, and multiple USB ports. The monitor has built-in 2.5W speakers, an anti-glare coating, and adjustable stand with tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments.

There's also a clever "Hotkey Puck" which provides a novel way of interfacing with the monitor. It can be used to quickly switch between USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort or access custom control settings like color modes.

Although we'd wholeheartedly recommend this monitor to anyone who needs color accuracy, we'll be rounding up all the best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals as they happen, so so be sure to check back regularly for the latest updates and savings opportunities.