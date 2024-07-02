Crazy Domains adds GenAI to its website builder

One of Australia and New Zealand’s biggest domain and hosting providers, Crazy Domains, is the next in line to add generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to its website builder.

Called the AI Website Builder, this new feature is designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) take their first steps into website building, making it less intimidating. The company hopes this will help position it amongst some of the best small business website builders on the market.

“A challenge that many SMBs encounter when first starting to establish an online presence is not knowing where to start,” the company said in a press release shared with TechRadar Pro. “It may be daunting and time-consuming for entrepreneurs trying to find a domain name, create a logo, build a website and write content for that website. With AI Builder, Crazy Domains' customers get a professional website, within minutes.”

GenAI becomes mainstream

Explaining how the new feature works, Crazy Domains says the AI Website Builder is equipped with an “intuitive onboarding assistant” capable of streamlining the entire website creation process. Users start by selecting their business category, offering a name for the website, adding contact details, and specifying their content preferences.

Apparently within minutes, the GenAI will come back with ready-to-publish websites, all with AI-generated content, sections, and call-to-actions (CTAs), custom-built for the website’s users.

With this latest announcement, Crazy Domains has joined its peers in integrating artificial intelligence into the website building process. Less than a month ago, Bluehost announced a similar feature, called Bluehost AI Website Creator, which comes as part of its WonderSuite offering.

Much like what Crazy Domains is doing, Bluehost AI Website Creator first asks its users to answer a series of brief questions, after which it comes back with a few versions of a WordPress website. All suggestions can then be tweaked in different ways, from color schemes, to fonts and sizes, to the actual content being produced.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Many other of the best website builders including Wix, Duda, Hostinger, and Squarespace also allow users to leverage AI in the website building process.