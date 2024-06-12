Bluehost adds AI to its WordPress website builder

Bluehost, one of the best website builders, recently announced Bluehost AI Website Creator, a new addition to its WonderSuite offering, which allows users to create personalized, unique websites, all with relevant content, images, and pages.

In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, Bluehost explained that users start by answering a series of brief questions at onboarding. The answers prompt the Bluehost AI engine to create multiple website options, with regards to the user’s industry, objectives, and other information provided. The tool will automatically install the plugins necessary to run the site properly, and allows the users to fully customize the output. Things like fonts, color schemes, images, and content, can all be tweaked afterwards.

Finally, users can save the output directly to the WordPress Admin interface.

Adding AI to website builders

In the past couple of months, AI has made its way into different industries, simplifying and speeding up workflows. While initially, AI was seen as a great way to help code websites, we are now seeing some of the best AI website builders integrating it into a range of different website building and management applications.

By integrating AI, Bluehost users should expect increased efficiency and ease of use, said Ed Jay, President of Bluehost parent company, Newfold Digital. “With AI Website Creator, any user can rely on the Bluehost AI engine to create their personalized website in just minutes,” he said.

By simply answering questions, users can create impressive-looking websites, Jay added, since WonderSuite is now capable of anticipating the user’s needs.

“The AI Website Creator presents users with multiple fully functional, tailored and customizable website options that provide a powerful but flexible path forward. It even generates images and content aligned with the user’s brief input, expediting the website off the ground and ready for launch.”

