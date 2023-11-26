Seagate 20TB HDD is down to $270 for Black Friday — there’s no better high-capacity hard drive deal right now than this one so don't let it get away!

Seagate Exos X20 20TB hard drive: Was $700 Now $270 at Walmart

Save $430 Out of all places, Walmart is where you will find the cheapest spinning hard drive per capacity. This is an enterprise grade HDD that has a fast spinning speed and plenty of cache, delivering great performance, short of 300MB/s.

At just under $270 ($13 per terabyte) from Walmart or Newegg , the 20TB Exos X20 from Seagate is the cheapest drive for that kind of capacity right now for Black Friday. It is not refurbished, comes with a five-year limited warranty and is built by one of the largest storage companies in the world. Oh and the deal ends in 17 hours so don't delay!

How good of a deal is that, right? Well, it is selling for LESS than the 18TB and the 16TB Exos hard drives and costs about the same as the 14TB one; so it is a proper no-brainer offer and it is no surprise that it is the best selling hard drive on Walmart and Newegg at the time of writing.

Amazon has a marginally better offer that requires you to buy two lower capacity drives and, if you’re up for it, there’s a lot (and I mean, a lot) of renewed hard drives available from the likes of Avolusion, MaxDigitalData or Water Panther.

We reviewed it back in March 2022 and gave it a solid four stars. We said that it was a worthy investment and that it offered improved performance compared to the previous generation. Back then we found that it was affordable, even with a suggested retail price that’s almost twice that of the sticker price today.

This helium-sealed drive (ST20000NM007D) has a rated 550TB/year with read/write speeds of up to 285MB/s. It is an excellent choice for private cloud, public cloud, and traditional IT workloads, but even data hoarders will appreciate what it offers.

Check out our Black Friday HDD and SSD deal page and don’t forget to back up your data regularly. Having an external hard drive offsite with your data (encrypted and password protected) and a solid Cloud Backup solution is recommended.