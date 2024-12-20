ChatGPT vs Gemini: What are the differences?

The best AI tools on the market today seem to have made the jump from science fiction to everyday life effortless. Two of the best-known are ChatGPT and Gemini. In fact, the launch of ChatGPT at the back end of 2022 could be viewed as a watershed moment for AI, with the Large Language Model (LLM) bringing AI into the mainstream.

In the wake of ChatGPT’s release, numerous other AI tools have entered the market, from AI video editors to AI image generators and more. One of those tools is Google’s Gemini AI platform, released in 2023 as a direct response to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. As such, it makes sense to compare the two AI solutions. That’s exactly what the below feature does. So keep reading if you want to find out how ChatGPT and Gemini compare in terms of the setup, user experience, and more.

Getting started

First of all, there are a few differences in how users initially interact with ChatGPT and Gemini. For example, ChatGPT is accessible through the OpenAI site and offers a basic free service, as well as several more advanced paid options, like ChatGPT Plus . Similarly, Gemini is freely available, with its Advanced service requiring payment. Where the two generative AI platforms differ is in how their content is generated, with ChatGPT using publicly available data (up to 2021 originally; now April 2023 for GPT-4). Gemini, meanwhile, bases its answers on real-time information it takes from Google searches.

Getting started with ChatGPT involves the user visiting chat.com or installing the mobile app and signing up. You then enter your text, image, or audio prompt on the ChatGPT home page, before you receive a response. You can then edit your original prompt, regenerate the response, like or dislike it, and share it.

For Gemini users, getting started is extremely quick. There is a privacy policy to agree to, but after that, you are free to enter any prompt you like. As with most other AI tools, Gemini does provide a disclaimer reminding users that “Gemini can make mistakes, including about people, so double-check it.” It also accepts visual prompts, so you can upload images, alongside textual prompts and Gemini will spit out a response.

User experience

(Image credit: Future)

Although ChatGPT is usually viewed as the undisputed leader among the various AI models out there today, Gemini may actually have the edge in terms of user experience. This is primarily because of Gemini’s tight integration with other solutions within the Google ecosystem, such as Gmail , Google Docs , and others. This gives users more practical uses for their AI-generated content. For example, they could use it to significantly boost productivity if they have a large number of emails to send.



This isn’t to say that the user experience on offer from ChatGPT is bad. ChatGPT also takes integration seriously, boasting an API that allows developers to incorporate OpenAI LLMs into third-party software. Although it doesn’t have a Save button, users can copy and paste answers from into other applications. It’s also easy to use ChatGPT with Windows apps like Word , Excel , PowerPoint and Outlook due to OpenAI's partnership with Microsoft. So, which platform offers the best user experience may come down to the other digital tools you use most.

Data storage and privacy

Both ChatGPT and Gemini store user data, so if you are especially concerned about your online privacy, it might be best to use a different AI tool. There are many privacy-focused alternatives out there, including many of the AI Writer tools on the market.

Where ChatGPT is concerned, all user prompts and queries are stored and even if they are subsequently deleted from the platform’s archive by the user, they may still be used to train its LLM. However, ChatGPT does state that the user ultimately owns all inputs and outputs.

Looking at Gemini, conversations are stored in a user's Google account for 18 months, although this can be changed to three or 36 months in the individual’s activity settings. Google states that the collected data will be used to provide improved or more personalised services - but, ultimately, this might just be a way of bombarding you with more targeted ads.

ChatGPT vs Gemini: Responses compared

(Image credit: Google)

Perhaps the clearest way of determining which AI tools comes out on top in a contest of ChatGPT vs Gemini is by comparing their outputs. We entered two identical textual prompts into the platforms, keeping things simple and asking, “What is the meaning of Christmas?”

Gemini’s response was shorter and more to the point. It didn’t really answer the questions as much as it simply explained when Christmas was, a few traditions, and where the word, “Christmas” comes from. ChatGPT’s answer on the other hand was more detailed and, in a more nuanced response, highlighted that “the meaning of Christmas varies depending on cultural, religious, and personal perspectives.”

I suppose determining which platform had the better response, depends on what you are looking for: a factually correct answer or something more creative. Based on our test, Gemini performed better in terms of the former, but you got more back from ChatGPT.

Our verdict

Both ChatGPT and Gemini are impressive generative AI tools and there’s not much to choose between them in terms of user experience, privacy or outputs. The best way to decide between them is to interact with them both. Moreover, if businesses already use a particularly operating system, Android or Chrome, for instance, the different integration potential may be the deciding factor.