Businesses are planning a major sustainability push in the next few years - but will it pay off?
Consumers want companies to be more sustainable
- Businesses are planning to invest in sustainability, but there are challenges
- Consumers are increasingly sceptical about greenwashing
- Leaders are turning to AI for the answers
Four in five (82%) organizations plan to increase investment in environmental sustainability in the next 12-18 months, with three in four execs seeing it as code to future-proofing against regulation (72%), stakeholder trust (69%) and innovation (67%).
However, budget constraints (81%), poor data/measurement systems (81%), operational silos (79%) and, of course, ongoing geopolitical tensions (65%) are all preventing meaningful progress, according to new Capgemini research.
Two-thirds (67%) also feel increasing demand to show progress via credible, science-based actions.
How can businesses be more sustainable?
With plenty of hurdles in the way, business leaders are now turning to AI tools to make progress. Nearly two in three (64%) use AI to support sustainability across reporting, energy efficiency and climate modelling, but even AI might not hold all of the answers.
For example, belief that AI’s benefits outweigh costs have actually fallen from 67% in 2024 to 57% in 2025.
In the UK specifically, 95% of companies have not altered net-zero timelines despite global pressures, and more than half (54%) say they’re underprepared for climate impacts.
“With climate risks increasingly high on the corporate agenda, business leaders need to adopt a pragmatic, operational approach and urgently implement concrete, financed transition and adaptation measures,” Capgemini Head of Global Sustainability Services and Corporate Responsibility Cyril Garcia explained.
The need to do more is evident, though. Capgemini saw a rise in consumer scepticism, with 62% believing brands are greenwashing, up from 52% in 2024 and 33% in 2023.
Only 24% of consumers find sustainable products affordable, and just 16% feel they have enough sustainability information.
Interestingly enough, nearly half (49%) report a positive ROI from sustainability initiatives, often with a faster payback than other investments, so the opportunities that lay ahead could be big.
