Buffalo updates tiny popular USB flash drive with up to 2TB capacity, new file transfer accelerator software and SSD-like transfer speeds - but it won't be cheap

Buffalo makes some of the best USB flash drives around today, and has now unveiled a new offering, the SSD-SCHU3A Series.

The new release supports USB 3.2 for fast transfer speeds and now has storage offerings up to 2TB of storage - Buffalo claims users will see up to 1,050MB/s read speeds and a write speed of about 900MB/s or more.

Thanks to the SSD-SCHU3A's compact design, plugging the device into most PCs, TVs, games consoles, and so on should be an easy process even in small spaces - the company includes a USB Type-C conversion adapter, and it comes in the exFAT format, so it should easily work with most devices.

Small but mighty

The blazingly fast speeds mean that it should be possible to record two TV programs at the same time, one in 2K and one in 4K, an especially handy feature when working with smart TVs and similar devices.

Size is really its main selling point: the USB stick measures W23 x D68.2 x 11mm and weighs in at just 17g. Buffalo has built the device to be really sturdy, too, and it should be able to survive knocks and falls.

Buffalo also includes CopyBooster, an app for Windows that should theoretically help boost copying speeds, especially for anyone who wants to transfer a lot of files all at once, such as for a business project.

The SSD-SCHU3A is available now, and will cost from 10,600 yen (£55) for 64GB to 35,700 yen (£180) for 2TB.

What is the best USB drive?

TechRadar has spent many hours testing the best USB flash drives, as well as the best SSDs, the best external drives, and best hard drives.

The winner is the Kingston DataTraveler Max, which is a solid state flash disk that packs the performance of a NVMe SSD. This is achieved via USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C connector and fast TLC flash memory, and there is a 1TB option.

College and university students should be looking at the Adata Elite UE800, available in up to 2TB configs. Like the new Buffalo flash drives, getting the stick down to a small size is the main factor here, and it's really tiny, weighing just 13g.

Honourable mentions should also go to the Patriot Supersonic Rage 2 for high-end use cases and the Verbatim Pinstripe as an affordable option for most people.