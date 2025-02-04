Another mini PC with a Ryzen AI 9 HX CPU has emerged, and not only does it support four 4K monitors, it can also take up to 96GB memory

Acemagic F3A mini PC is designed for high-performance computing

Offers up to 96GB DDR5 RAM and 4TB SSD

There are also advanced cooling solutions for heavy workloads

Acemagic has announced its latest mini PC, the Acemagic F3A, powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU. This powerful, 12-core, 24-thread chipset is based on the Zen 5 architecture and integrates a 16-core RDNA 3.5 GPU.

This device also supports an onboard neural processing unit (NPU) for AI-related tasks, with a combined performance rating of up to 80 TOPS when the CPU, GPU, and NPU are active.

The F3A supports up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM with clock speeds of 5,600 MHz as well as a single M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe SSD slot, which can accommodate drives of up to 4TB. To manage the heat generated, the F3A uses dual fans and a copper heat sink that cools both the CPU and SSD.

Memory and storage capabilities

It also supports up to four 4K monitors or a single 8K display at 60Hz. It also offers a robust range of video output ports including HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, and USB4 Type-C ports.

Acemagic is yet to announce an official price or sales date, but has hinted that pre-orders for the F3A will be open by the end of the month, and that early-bird discounts will be available via email subscription.

The company has been in the mini PC market for nearly two years since launching its first-ever mini PC, the Acemagic F1A.

