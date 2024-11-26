Another Apple Mac Studio mini PC clone emerges with a Core i9 and a Geforce RTX 4090 GPU — but you won't be able to buy it just yet

New Chinese mini PC supports Intel 12th-14th gen CPUs

Can take high-performance GPUs including the Nvidia RTX 4090M

Apple Mac Studio-inspired chassis has multiple ports

FEVM isn’t a brand many outside of China will have heard of - established by Hefengyi Electronics, it manufactures and sells a range of high-performance mini PCs, the latest being the FN60G WE, an upgrade of the previously released FN60G.

As you can see from the photo above, the device bears more than a passing resemblance to the Apple Mac Studio - but runs either Windows or Linux.

The compact mini PC supports Intel’s 12th to 14th generation desktop processors, including the high-performance Core i9-14900KF, which boasts 24 cores and 32 threads. This makes it well-suited for professional workloads and content creation.

Drives up to five screens

The upgraded FN60G WE features an improved design with a 3.8-liter chassis that measures 168 x 168 x 137mm (6.6 x 6.6 x 5.4 inches) and can accommodate high-performance GPUs, such as the top-tier Nvidia RTX 4090M. The system supports up to 96GB of DDR5-5200 memory and includes dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots for fast data transfer speeds and ample storage.

The FN60G WE offers a welcome selection of ports, including 2 x HDMI (4K/60Hz), 2 x DisplayPort (8K/60Hz), 1 x USB Type-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode (8K/60Hz) and 15W USB Power Delivery, 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 3 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2 x 2.5 Gb Ethernet, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card reader.

The mini PC can drive up to five screens, making it ideal for multitasking or complex workflows.

If you're worried about it overheating, don't be - the FN60G WE features an advanced cooling system with independent fans for the RAM and storage, coupled with a Thermalright AIO water cooler for the GPU, which should keep things running smoothly during intensive tasks.

Currently, the FN60G WE is not available in the United States, with its release limited for now to China, with pricing starting at $380 for a barebones model. There’s a Chinese-language video showing off the mini PC, which you can watch below - but remember to turn on the English subtitles.

14900KF+4090M！有史以来最强迷你主机！强到没朋友的4090迷你主机fevm fn60g WE水冷版！#4k #minipc #gaming #intel #nvidia - YouTube Watch On