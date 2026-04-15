Amazon’s new AI Bio Discovery tool can provide ‘every researcher’ with ‘lab-in-the-loop drug discovery’ – 40+ AI biology models can filter 300,000 novel antibody candidates down to the top results for testing in just weeks

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The world of AI-powered drug discovery just got a powerful new tool

Female and Male Engineers Working in an Advanced Lab
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  • AWS reveals new AI drug discovery tool
  • Amazon Bio Discovery removes the technical barriers to high computational AI experiments
  • The tool can cut drug testing times significantly

A new AI powered drug discovery tool has been launched by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Amazon Bio Discovery tool helps researchers speed up the discovery of new drugs by providing scientists with the ability to run complex computational loads without the need for technical expertise.

Amazon’s cloud platform touts the tools as being capable of reducing the timescale for an antibody design workflow from 12 months to just weeks.

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