Agility is the key to protecting against Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS)

Modern networks operate within a constantly shifting threat environment, where the boundaries between traditional attack methods and emerging techniques continue to blur.

Organizations are having to plan for and defend against a huge variety of threats, and when IT infrastructure becomes ever-more interconnected and cloud-centric, the threats targeting it have grown more sophisticated.

Ben Rees Social Links Navigation Senior Network Product Engineer at Cloud Gateway.

Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS) has emerged as a defining factor, providing cybercriminals with ready-made tools that evolve at a pace difficult for conventional defenses to match.

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By lowering the technical barrier for launching sophisticated attacks, MaaS has created an environment where threat actors of all skill levels can deploy professional-grade malware at scale. For organizations relying on critical networks, including those in the public sector, this shift demands a new approach to defensive architecture.

Traditional security models are no longer sufficient. This shift is playing out daily. Organizations increasingly need their network to have resilient connectivity but also to provide robust security that adapts as quickly as the threats do.

Meeting industrialized cybercrime with agility

This growing threat means network agility is becoming a defining requirement. In particular, agility enabled by Networking-as-a-Service (NaaS) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) frameworks. With the ever-present and evolving threats, security architectures across the country need that extra layer of agility.

MaaS platforms operate much like legitimate SaaS products. They offer subscription models, customer support, update pipelines, and even service-level guarantees. This means malware variants can be updated several times a day and traditional security models can find it impossible to keep up.