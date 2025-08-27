Adobe Firefly and Express are getting a Gemini AI boost that they hope will make your next ad campaign flashier than ever

Adobe reveals addition of Gemini 2.5 Flash Image to Firefly and Express

Firefly models are already supported by models from Google, OpenAI and more

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image promises better performance

Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image is now available in Adobe Firefly for text-to-image functionality and Adobe Express.

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image allows Adobe users to generate stylized graphics in Firefly, then animate, resize, add captions and publish via Adobe Express, making the whole end-to-end process even slicker.

Other use cases include campaign asset changes for marketers (such as swapping backgrounds and creating variations), and prototyping product concepts for designers.

Adobe Firefly and Express get Gemini 2.5 Flash Image

Although many of these features were previously available using Adobe’s own Firefly models, Google’s Gemini model improves the experience with better context and knowledge, consistency and performance.

Adobe also uses other partner models from companies like OpenAI, Black Forest Labs, Runway, Pika, Ideogram, Lume AI, Moonvalley and more to give users the choice. By not restricting them to in-house models and giving them more flexibility, it ultimately means customers are more likely to stay subscribed to Adobe’s platform.

For a limited time, Adobe is offering paid customers unlimited generations with Gemini 2.5 Flash Image as a welcome promotion. Even free Firefly users will be able to access up to 20 generations to test the newly added model.

Regardless of model selection, though, Adobe stressed that user-generated content and uploads will not be used to train generative AI models.

“This has always been the case for Adobe Firefly generative AI models, and it’s a requirement in all our partnership agreements,” VP of New GenAI Business Ventures Hannah Elsakr wrote in a blog post.

“With today’s addition of Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image in Adobe Firefly and Adobe Express, people have even greater flexibility to explore their ideas with industry-leading generative AI models and create stunning content with ease,” Elsakr added.