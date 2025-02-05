At least two workstation specialists have put supercharged PCs with Nvidia RTX 5090 GPUs on sale over the past few days. The most impressive of them all is the Bizon ZX5500 which packs up to seven (yes, seven) water-cooled 32GB RTX 5090 GPUs in a tall tower casing. This is the best GPU ever built and buying it through system builders seems to be the only way to avoid months-long wait.

While BizonTech's solution will probably feature in our best workstation guide, it is not as expansive as Comino’s Grando server, which has eight RTX 5090 GPUs, but the latter has yet to get a launch date (I contacted Comino for more details).

The ZX5500 doesn't come cheap at just under $102,000 with the GPUs accounting the lion share (more than 83%) of the total cost. That’s almost 3x the price of MIFCOM’s Big Boss which has seven liquid-cooled RTX 4090 GPUs.

A beefier 6Kw power supply unit plus and the cards cost an extra $85,000 compared to the same system with a pair of RTX 5080 (with 16GB VRAM each). As a reminder, the suggested retail price of the RTX 5090 is ‘just’ $2000.

An RTX 5090 on its retail packaging on a desk (Image credit: Future)

The ZX5500 can be updated to a 96-core ThreadRipper Pro CPU with 1TB of DDR5 RAM, almost 1PB of PCIe 4.0 SSDs (15 x 61.44TB SSD) and seven liquid-cooled Nvidia H200 AI GPU; such a configuration pushes the price above half a million US Dollars.

Where to find RTX 5090? Ask Pro system builders

Bizontech is a niche boutique vendor that specializes in servers, workstations and clusters for AI, deep learning and HPC. The RTX 5090 is sold out pretty much everywhere and it seems that Nvidia is prioritizing business and creative outlets like Bizontech, Puget Systems and Punch Technology, with workstations seemingly ready to be shipped within days rather than week.

Jon Bach, President, Puget Systems told me, “Supply for the 5090 (and the 5080) is very limited, and we expect that to be the case for at least through March. Puget Systems has a good number of cards in hand at the moment because of our OEM relationships, but we appear to be somewhat unusual in that respect. Overall, we are filling orders, but expect our lead times to be affected until supply improves."

The creative crowd will love the RTX 5090 as it obliterates absolutely everything in its path but at a price. Puget Systems and Storagereview benchmarked it across a wide range of AI and creative tests and found that it performed significantly better than previous generations (and AMD’s finest cards) albeit with a much higher power station.

TechRadar’s John Loeffler published a review of the RTX 5090 recently, calling it the supercar of graphics cards and asking whether it was simply too powerful, suggesting that it is an absolute glutton for wattage. He continues, “It's overkill, especially if you only want it for gaming, since monitors that can truly handle the frames this GPU can put out are likely years away.”

This, of course, will be irrelevant to Nvidia’s plans to launch an even more powerful version of the RTX 5090, one with a rumored 96GB GDDR7 memory which will replace the RTX 6000 ADA in due time. If this card follows the same inflationary trajectory as its consumer version then I won’t be surprised if its ticket price reaches $15,000, making it the most expensive graphics card of all time.

Is Six Enough? Liquid-Cooled NVIDIA 4090 GPUs! - YouTube Watch On