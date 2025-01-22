A remote KVM with a free permanent VPN service able to run AI apps has just launched
Comet enables AI applications and efficient remote management
- GL.inet's Comet is a piece of open-source remote KVM hardware
- Remote access by Ethernet gives you access to a terminal from afar
- Unlike software-based solutions, this one is BIOS-compatible and can be used for OS installations
GL.iNet has unveiled the Comet (GL-RM1), an open source remote KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) device running a Linux distribution based on the open-source project Buildroot.
Designed for users who require remote access to PCs and servers, the Comet connects via HDMI and USB for KVM functionality, while its Ethernet port integrates with your network for remote access.
GL.iNet's Comet product page is currently only offering a mailing list subscription, but it's notable that the company is describing it as, minus power blips, a failsafe alternative to remote desktop software.
Remote control at a new level
With the Comet's BIOS/UEFI level compatibility, users can perform tasks like OS installations and troubleshooting without requiring the target system to be operational.
It's powered by a quad-core 1.5 GHz CPU and a 2.0 TOPS neural processing unit (NPU) which supports lightweight AI applications.
One of the key features of the Comet is its built-in permanent free VPN service, providing secure remote access. GL.iNet also equips the Comet with multiple remote boot options, including Wake-on-LAN (WOL), a mechanical button, and an ATX control board.
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
