A £17 L-shaped office desk? This might be the cheapest home office furniture deal I've ever seen in my life

As TechRadar Pro's office furniture editor, I see hundreds of desks a month - from reviewing them to spotlighting unmissable deals. But this has to be one of the cheapest home office desks I've ever seen - I've had takeaway pizzas that cost more than this.

Right now, the HomeMake FurnitureR Kante black and wooden L-shaped desk with 2 shelves is £17 (was £165) at the House of Fraser. Yes, seventeen quid. It's one of those moments where I genuinely refreshed the page to check there wasn't a mistake. It isn't. After hunting around, I also found it for £17 at Studio, which is owned by the same company.

Even adding on P&P - it starts from £4.99, up to £11.99 - that's an unfathomably good deal for an L-shaped desk. They're usually several times more expensive that traditional office desks. What I especially love, though, is that unlike a lot of cheap models I see online, this one doesn't look like it came out of an industrial site or someone's workshop. It's got those eye-catching inward-curving legs, and a smoothly rounded corner section holding two storage shelves.

Today's best office desk deal