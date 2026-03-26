'A dream come true': Revolutionary AI smart glasses win $1.4 million ‘Nobel Prize’ to combat dementia
CrossSense's smart glasses have an embedded AI assistant called Wispy
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- CrossSense AI smart glasses gain recognition as funding flows into dementia support tools
- $1.4 million prize reflects growing reliance on technology in cognitive care strategies
- Early results suggest benefits, but long-term clinical effectiveness is yet to be confirmed
The Longitude Prize on Dementia has awarded £1 million (roughly $1.4 million) to a smart-glasses system designed to support people living with dementia.
Backed by Alzheimer’s Society and Innovate UK, the prize is a major incentive for practical innovation rather than theoretical research.
The winning system, CrossSense, introduces an AI assistant embedded in smart glasses that observes surroundings and delivers prompts during everyday activities.Article continues below
Smart glasses and an adaptive AI assistant
The assistant, named Wispy, learns user habits over time and adjusts its guidance as cognitive decline progresses.
According to its developers, the assistant supports routine tasks such as preparing food, managing household chores, and navigating social interactions — it “sees what you see, hears what you hear, and can speak with you.”
The aim is to enhance the user's experience and reduce confusion while preserving autonomy, although this relies heavily on consistent user engagement and accurate interpretation of context.
“Winning the Longitude Prize on Dementia is a dream come true. As a small team with big ambitions, the prize’s support has accelerated CrossSense in ways that wouldn’t have been possible otherwise,” said Szczepan Orlins, CEO, CrossSense Ltd.