'5.6 million names headed to the Moon': Here's how to buy the SanDisk Ultra microSD series used by the Artemis II mission
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By Wayne Williams published
The tiny memory card was placed inside Rise, the mission's mascot
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The tiny memory card was placed inside Rise, the mission's mascot