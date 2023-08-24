Oppo Reno 10 5G: Cameras, display, battery and everything you need to know

Oppo’s Reno 10 smartphone series, which comprises the Oppo Reno 10 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus, has officially launched in various regions across the world, but only the first of those devices is available in the UK.

Positioned as a mid-range photography powerhouse, the Oppo Reno 10 5G arrives as the successor to the Oppo Reno 9, which itself succeeded the Oppo Reno 8 . The latter phone was the last Reno device to ship in Western markets, though, so – for the most part – we’ll be comparing the Oppo Reno 10 5G to that phone throughout this guide.

Below, you’ll find detailed camera, display, design, performance and battery specs for the Oppo Reno 10 5G, along with price and availability information.

Oppo Reno 10 5G: Price & availability

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Reno 10 5G launched in the UK on August 24, 2023, and is available to purchase from EE or Oppo’s website directly.

The phone’s single 8GB RAM / 256GB storage variation costs £399, though it’s worth noting that both RAM and storage capacities can be expanded. For comparison, the Oppo Reno 8 retailed for £419 / AU$999 at launch, so the Oppo Reno 10 5G undercuts its predecessor in the price department.

In all likelihood, the Oppo Reno 10 5G will be coming to Europe and Australia, too, but Oppo hasn’t yet shared release date or pricing information for either region. As with other Oppo products in 2023, US consumers look set to miss out on the Oppo Reno 10 5G.

Oppo Reno 10 5G: Specs

Here’s a breakdown of the key specs offered by the Oppo Reno 10 5G:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Oppo Reno 10 5G specs Header Cell - Column 1 Dimensions: 162.4 x 74.2 x 8 mm Weight: 185g OS: ColorOS 13.1 atop Android 13 Screen size: 6.7 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2412 pixels Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 7050 RAM 8GB Storage: 256GB Rear Cameras: 64MP wide, 32MP telephoto, 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera: 32MP Battery: 5,000 mAh

Oppo Reno 10 5G: Design & display

Only the gray variant of the Oppo Reno 10 5G (right) is available in the UK (Image credit: Oppo)

On the design and display front, the Oppo Reno 10 5G measures 162.4 x 74.2 x 8 mm and weighs 185g, meaning it’s a touch larger and heavier than the Oppo Reno 8.

That bigger frame does, however, allow the Oppo Reno 10 5G to pack a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED screen than its predecessor, with the newer phone also boasting an impressive 93% screen-to-body ratio.

The phone’s refresh rate sits at 120Hz, and its display offers HDR10+ support and 950 nits of peak brightness. The screen itself is slightly curved, too, with Oppo describing the Reno 10 5G as having a “3D dual curved design.”

There’s an under-display fingerprint scanner, and the phone – which is available in the UK in one color: Silvery Grey (yes, that’s the official name) – is wrapped in a fingerprint-resistant coating.

Oppo Reno 10 5G: Cameras

Oppo is marketing the Reno 10 5G as “The Portrait Expert,” which says something about what the company considers to be the phone’s biggest strength.

The Reno 10 5G boasts a three-lens rear camera setup comprising a 64MP wide-angle lens (f/1/7), a 32MP telephoto lens (f/2.0) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens (f/2.2). The second of that lineup is what earns the phone its “Portrait Expert” title, with the telephoto lens offering a 47mm focal length and marking the first of its kind in the Oppo Reno range.

The Reno 10 5G offers a Pro-Portrait mode, too, which supposedly preserves the skin tone of subjects and puts “Pro aesthetics'' at your disposal. On the selfie-snapping front, the Reno 10 5G packs a 32MP camera.

Oppo has told us that the Reno 10 5G is equipped with “by far the strongest set of cameras for where this phone sits in the market,” so we’re excited to put this setup to the test.

Oppo Reno 10 5G: Performance & battery

MediaTek is a Taiwanese semiconductor company (Image credit: MediaTek)

The Oppo Reno 10 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, which isn’t a processor we’re particularly familiar with. That said, the Dimensity 7050 is an objectively superior chipset to the Dimensity 1300 chipset used in the Oppo Reno 8, and since that phone already delivers solid performance for its mid-range price, we expect the Dimensity 7050 to deliver an even smoother scrolling and gaming experience.

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 10 5G packs a hefty 5,000 mAh battery, which should reliably see you through a whole day of moderate to heavy use.

The phone comes bundled with Oppo’s 67W fast charger in the box – which isn’t a given these days (looking at you, Apple and Samsung) – and the company claims that you’ll be able to fully recharge the Reno 10 5G in just 47 minutes using this charger.

There’s no wireless charging capabilities, unfortunately, but that’s to be expected for a phone in this price range.

In terms of updates, Oppo says the Reno 10 5G will be supported with two years’ worth of Android updates and four years’ worth of security updates.