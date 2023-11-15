My go-to phone of the year is a Pixel and it’s half price this Black Friday

Can I tell you a secret? I don't love the new Pixel 8 Pro, and in truth I miss my Pixel 7 Pro; to the point where I might switch back. Having used the Pixel 7 Pro since launch and subsequently having converted a fair number of friends and family to one too, it seems only right that I share the good news with you as well: it's currently at its lowest price ever, which in my opinion makes it on of this year's great Black Friday deals.

If you're not familiar, Google's Pixel line offers one of the cleanest takes on Android out there; with a focus on AI smarts (for things like image processing, battery optimization and Google Assistant queries) along with – in the case of the Pixel 7 Pro – a trio of superb cameras that use post-processing magic take great shots in all manner of conditions.

Sure, after a year of use, battery life isn't quite where I'd like to be, but beyond that the Pixel 7 Pro still feels as tightly wound as any new flagship from Apple, Samsung or indeed Google, and these latest Black Friday phone deals mean it's almost 50% off on Amazon. In other words, you can expect to pay mid-range money for what is still unequivocally a flagship-class phone that gets my recommendation.

Best Google Pixel 7 Pro Black Friday deals (US)

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB): was $899 now $449.98 on Amazon

US Pixel 7 Pro deals offer the best bang for your buck this Black Friday, with 50% off on Amazon. Expect to pay less than $450 for a phone that started at $899 when it launched last year.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB): was $999 now $497.56 on Amazon

A similar saving to the 128GB model, this Black Friday Amazon offer cuts the asking-price of the middle 256GB storage variant of the Pixel 7 Pro in half; the lowest it's ever been.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (512GB): was $1,099 now $614.99 on Amazon

If local storage is a big concern for you, then this top-tier 512GB Pixel 7 Pro deal is the answer. Almost 45% off for Google's 2022 flagship with half a terabyte of space isn't to be sniffed at.

Best Google Pixel 7 Pro Black Friday deals (UK)

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB): was £849 now £483.99 on Amazon

This Pixel 7 Pro deal offers the best bang for your buck in the UK this Black Friday, with 42% off on Amazon. Expect to pay less than £485 for a phone that started at £849 when it launched last year.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB): was £949 now £567.99 on Amazon

A similar saving to the 128GB model, this Black Friday Amazon offer cuts the asking-price of the 256GB storage variant of the Pixel 7 Pro down by 40%; the lowest it's ever been.

More Black Friday deals (US)

More Black Friday deals (UK)