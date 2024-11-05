The handy Pixel Screenshots app is about to become even more useful – here’s what’s coming

APK teardown reveals potential updates to Google's Pixel Screenshots app

New features include new app shortcuts and image scanning abilities

It's not confirmed when, or even if, these features will be released

Google's Pixel Screenshots app, which provides a dedicated gallery and AI search function for (you guessed it) screenshots, is due to receive some major improvements with a coming update.

Coming additions include two new shortcuts and a new home screen layout, as well as the possibility of copying and contacting email addresses and phone numbers from a screenshot.

That’s according to Android Authority, who have published a new APK teardown looking into the code and features of the next update to the Screenshots app.

For reference, APK here stands for Android Package, which is the file type used to deliver apps, games, functional software, and updates to all three to Android devices.

Pixel Screenshots: upcoming new features

The most immediately noticeable new feature is the Pixel Screenshots app's subtly redesigned home screen, which has changed from a list of gallery display options to simply showing the gallery with a toggle to change the view type.

There also seems to be a new gesture enabled, allowing users to long-press-and-swipe over a group of screenshots to select multiple images – the teardown also finds that users may be able to rename collections.

As for the new shortcuts, these refer to the functions available with a long-press of the app icon on the phone’s home screen or app drawer.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The two shortcuts that seem to be on the way are “Gallery” and “Camera”, allowing users to access and add to their screenshots with even less hassle.

What’s more, the Screenshots app will seemingly allow users to copy, contact, and save email addresses or phone numbers from images – this seems like a logical addition to the current set of AI tools included in Pixel Screenshots, but this isn’t yet confirmed.

Keep in mind that this is neither a scheduled or implemented update yet, so some or all of these features could change before release, or not make it to users at all.

For the latest official updates as we hear them, be sure to keep up with our Google Pixel phones coverage and Android coverage.