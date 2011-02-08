Zotac GeForce GTX 560 Ti AMP! review

Without doubt the finest example of GTX 560 Ti graphics cards, though our money's still on the HD 6950.

Nvidia's mid-range marvel has hit every branch on the way down the overclocking tree to produce Zotac's GeForce GTX 560 Ti AMP!

Now the origial GeForce GTX 560 Ti was a big hit when it first turned up last month. Tipping up with the same balance of price and performance as it's older sibling, the GeForce GTX 460, you could colour us impressed.

Unfortunately for Nvidia the market has changed since the GTX 460 first arrived, and that £200 pricepoint is more crowded than ever.

And the card that stands out of that crowd is AMD's Radeon HD 6950.

It's slightly more expensive than the £200 vanilla GTX 560 Ti, but it's got the DirectX 11 performance chops to make the mid-range Nvidia card even greener with envy.

One thing the HD 6950 can't do is overclock, as shown by the MSI Radeon HD 6950 Twin FrozR II. But the enhanced cooling and power design of the GTX 560 Ti means that is one area it can win on.

So how much more performance can you get out of an overclocked Zotac GeForce GTX 560 Ti AMP?