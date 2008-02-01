Club 3D GeForce 8800GT review

In the Club 3D imaginatively titled 8800GT we find that our dreams have finally come true. Available from LambdaTek, this is a no frills, no added extras reference board clocked at 600/1800/1500MHz. And it costs just £140 - value that puts all the bigger manufacturers and web-tailers to shame.

So long as this doesn't change when supply finally shows up, we'll be very happy to recommend this card indeed. We managed to get this running at a stable 670MHz core speed without much hassle, and while it didn't quite perform as well as the Alpha Dog - which boasts that core speed figure as a default - it wasn't far behind.

The moral, then? Don't be blinded by funny acronyms and let your wallet be your guide for once. In this case, at least.