Teufel MediaStation 6 review

Teufel's MediaStation 6 is huge, heavy and highly specified versus its rivals. The sturdy box is about half the size of a standard DVD player and features a built-in TV tuner and 1TB hard-drive recorder.

On the back are HDMI, component video out, composite video/stereo audio in/out, RF in/out, optical and coaxial digital audio out, and LAN sockets.

Power is from an external supply, and there are two USB Host and one USB Device sockets on the side, plus an SD card slot. If you opt for the Wi-Fi version, a dongle is supplied.

While there are some useful time-shifting and pause-and-rewind tools, there's only a single tuner and it's standard-def.

The operating system isn't too smart either; while you're recording, you can't browse other channels, and the program guide shows you only a single channel at a time. Timer programming doesn't offer a simple way to resolve programme clashes, and recordings are saved in folders by channel, not by title.

Meanwhile, Red Button functions aren't supported. Internet functions including YouTube, Picasa, Flickr, Youku, Weather and News are supported, but there are no UK catch-up TV services, and the Shoutcast internet radio option is poor on UK stations.

Media playback functions, though, are excellent, with comprehensive file support and superb play quality, while providing a useful BitTorrent client function. It's also well built, and playback quality is superb.

Also, it comes with a bundle of cables for all connection eventualities, a huge remote control and stick aerial.

However, This seems like a product designed for the German market which hasn't been properly configured for the UK broadcasting environment.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview