Hands on: Panasonic HZ2000 OLED TV review

Design enthusiasts might not appreciate the lack of innovation on the outside, but cinephiles will really appreciate Panasonic’s new OLED flagship.

There's a new flagship TV in town – the Panasonic HZ2000 OLED TV – following hot on the heels of last year’s excellent GZ2000, which won our Best TV of CES award back in 2019.

And while we didn’t get to spend too much time with it, we’d say the HZ2000 is on track to do it again in 2020.

Design

Like last year's GZ2000, the HZ2000 Series is the flagship OLED TV from Panasonic and will come in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. The new series will have a slim bezel around the top and two sides of the screen, and a slightly larger bezel along the bottom.

The HZ2000 sits on a pedestal stand similar to last year’s GZ2000 – and admittedly appears to share the same overall design. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as we quite liked the design of last year’s model, but it does feel like Panasonic is forgoing innovation in the design department, which may be disappointing to those looking for something new.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

In terms of picture performance, you can expect inky blacks and decent highlights from the HZ2000 in a more natural tone than last year's OLEDs. That means it’s not as overly saturated as other sets, but the colors are impressive in their accuracy. The same could be said for the peak brightness that’s a bit less than Samsung’s QLED TVs but you won’t get the same oversaturation issues.

As for OLED’s weak area in terms of brightness, Panasonic says this year’s panels will be brighter than last year – but has yet to provide final numbers in terms of peak brightness. That brightness comes in handy when watching HDR content and, to that end, you can expect broad HDR support (HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision).

Have issues with motion processing? With Filmmaker Mode, you’ll get movies just as the director intended with motion processing turned off. We’ll have to see what the final implementation looks like, but its inclusion is promising at the very least.

(Image credit: Future)

Early verdict

Last year Panasonic brought its best and brightest TV to CES, and this year is no different – and we can say with confidence that the HZ2000 is one of the best-looking TVs of the show so far.

It doesn’t have as many features as some of its contemporaries or much innovation in the design department, but in terms of sheer visual prowess, Panasonic’s 2020 flagship OLED has a lot to offer.