Benro C-1681 M8 review

Part of Benro's Travel Angel tripod range, the C-1681 is an attractive looking, four section tripod made from carbon fibre.

With a maximum load of 8kg, it's well able to support enthusiast and semi-pro SLRs and lenses, while maximum height is a lofty 1 metre, 41 centimetres.

The C-168 is available for around £290 online, so it's not cheap, but will appeal to travel and nature photographers.

Build quality and performance

Despite its similarities to the C-1180T, the C-168 feels less sturdy, with noticeably more flex in the legs.

It's got the same nice twist-lock system as the C-1180T for easy set-up, but the legs don't fold right down to the ground.

However, the centre column pops out, which is a nice touch, that is useful for macro photography when you need to get low to the ground.

The carbon fibre legs are reverse folding too, which makes packing and transportation easier, and leg angles can be adjusted via the splendidly named Plucking Angle Adjuster – you literally 'pluck' them into shape.

Verdict

This lightweight carbon fibre travel tripod has many virtues, but it's still outclassed by the C1180T model. The latter feels sturdier, while still being very easy to carry around and set up.