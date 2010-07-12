Creative ZiiSound D5 review

Creative Technology's ZiiSound D5 takes a new look at the iPod speaker set. Instead of plugging your device directly into a dock, it comes supplied with a Bluetooth transmitter that fits any Apple device with a dock connector, enabling you to wirelessly transmit your sounds up to 10 metres.

With your iPhone, iPod or iPad in your hand instead of your speaker dock, you have much more control over your music than a standard speaker remote could afford.

You can also pair the D5 with your Mac (or just about any Bluetooth-enabled device), and there's a 3.5mm aux-in port for connecting non-Bluetooth audio players. Your iPod or iPhone can also be docked in the unit for charging.

The Creative ZiiSound D5 is very stylish, boasting a sleek, black exterior unencumbered by messy controls. Even the volume is set using a touch-sensitive slider.

It offers excellent sound too, with a rear-facing bass port boosting the lower end and twin 2.75-inch full frequency drivers giving a rich, detailed audio that's full of character.

The Bluetooth connection never lets you down, and it has enough volume to fill a decent-sized room without significant distortion. It's not quite as good at shaping the sound, however.

To an extent this is to be expected from a single-unit set, but Altec Lansing's recent releases manage this a lot better. But to be fair, this is a minor moan.

The ZiiSound D5 combines good looks with great audio, and its excellent Bluetooth system gives you full control over your sounds.

