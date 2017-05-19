AOMEI Backupper review

The most convenient way to back up your whole Windows system, or just your most important files. If you don't already have a backup system in place, it's ideal.

As developer AOMEI notes, backups are always the best defense against ransomware, including the WannaCry virus that hit systems worldwide last week. However, that knowledge isn't always enough – if you're going to get into the habit of backing up your valuable files regularly, it needs to be as quick and effortless as possible. That's where AOMEI Backupper Free comes in.

AOMEI Backupper Download here: http://www.backup-utility.com/free-backup-software.html Type: Backup software Developer: AOMEI Operating system: Windows Version: 4.0.3

AOMEI Backupper Standard is incredibly straightforward, and so well designed that even a complete novice will have their whole system and files safely saved in no time, with a regular schedule to make sure it's all kept up to date.

User experience

The first time you run AOMEI Backupper Free, you're prompted to take action against the now infamous WannaCry ransomware. If your system hasn't yet been compromised you're advised to use AOMEI's tools to create a new system, file, disk, or partition backup so you can recover your files without paying for the privilege. If your PC has been infected, you are promoted to create an image of your system, disk or partition to avoid further data loss before the virus is removed. This is reassuring guidance – particularly if you've never used backup software before.

AOMEI Backupper Standard can back up your entire Windows system as an ISO file, or disc image, which you can burn to a bootable DVD or CD using a free app like ImgBurn . If you find that your system becomes unstable, or you can't load Windows, just boot from this disc to restore your system to a stable state. It's more reliable than Windows' own System Restore option, and you won't need to reinstall your operating system, settings and programs from scratch.

You can also use AOMEI Backupper to back up files. There are three types of file backup available: Full, which makes a complete copy of all the selected data. Differential, which makes a copy of all the data that has been added or changed since the last full backup. Incremental, which makes a copy of the data that has been added or changed since the last backup - whether that backup was full or incremental.

To restore your files, you'll need the last full backup, as well as either the most recent differential backup, or all incremental backups. With AOMEI Backupper Standard, you can schedule regular backups of your most commonly used files or directories, and save the backups in a location of your choice. Then, if disaster strikes, you can use the software to restore them all with just a couple of clicks. AOMEI Backupper can test the integrity of your backups once they're complete, and can shut down your PC automatically once it's finished.

There are many free backup tools around, but you'd be hard-pressed to find one that's easier to use than AOMEI Backupper Standard. Just set it and forget it

