Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: which Xbox will be right for you?

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S will be a common question on the minds of consumers this holiday season. With Microsoft releasing two next-gen consoles for gamers to enjoy, both of which look set to be attractive propositions depending on your needs, it might be difficult to decide which console is right for you.

First up is the Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s flagship console that’s capable of 4K graphics and promises to be the most powerful console ever made. It’s a technical marvel on paper, and has a unique, tower-style design that we’ve never seen from a console manufacturer before. It’s set to cost a pretty penny, though, with rumors suggesting it will retail for a high price, placing it in direct competition with the PS5.

The Xbox Series S is far more affordable, however, albeit a less powerful alternative for consumers to consider. It’s digital-only, so you’ll be at the mercy of the Microsoft store for any purchases you make. Microsoft will be hoping to use the appeal of Xbox Game Pass, its Netflix-like subscription service, and Project xCloud, that lets gamers stream games from the cloud. It looks like it will disrupt the market, with a price point that is aimed at those who are willing to compromise on power for a much better price.

To help you make up your mind, then, here’s a breakdown of everything we know about Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, including price, specs and all the games heading to the Xbox ecosystem.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S price

(Image credit: @_h0x0d_)

While Microsoft has yet to reveal exactly how much the Xbox Series X will cost, rumors point to a price tag of $499.99. The console is packed with cutting-edge technology after all, but Microsoft will want to ensure it avoids the negative response that Sony caused in 2006 when it announced the PS3 would be $599. The PS5 is also tipped to be around $499, so it would put the Xbox Series X in a strong position to compete with Sony’s hardware.

After various online leaks, we finally have a price point for the Xbox Series S – and it’s relatively cheap. The Xbox Series S price is just $299.99 / £249.99, which is lower than the majority of analysts and industry insiders predicted. If the Xbox Series X does indeed retail for $499, a $200 saving will be very appealing to the more cost-conscious consumer.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S specs

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox Series X is a beast on paper, and paints an exciting picture for the potential of next-gen gaming. Here’s what’s inside the diminutive tower of power:

CPU: Eight-core 3.8GHz (3.6GHz with SMT) custom AMD 7nm

GPU: 12 teraflops 1.825GHz (locked)

RAM: 16GB GDDR6

Frame rate: Up to 120 fps

Resolution: Up to 8K

Optical: HD Blu-Ray disk drive

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD

With a 12 teraflop GPU capable of up to 120 frames per second, the Xbox Series X is twice as powerful as the Xbox One X, Microsoft’s current flagship console. It supports various exciting next-gen features such as ray tracing, variable rate shading and even support for 8K resolution.

The Xbox Series X should make the wait when booting up games or loading new levels a thing of the past thanks to its custom designed super-fast NVMe SSD. The SSD is part of the console’s new Velocity Architecture, which allows multiple games to be suspended in the background while you’re playing something entirely different. Everything will be more responsive and snappier as a result, too.

Microsoft also hopes to make latency a thing of the past on Xbox Series X. Forward-thinking features such as Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), communication improvements to the Xbox controller, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support will take full advantage of TVs with HDMI 2.1 support.

In comparison, this is what we know about the Xbox Series S specs so far:

CPU: TBC

GPU: TBC

RAM: TBC

Frame rate: Up to 120 fps

Resolution: 1440p with 4K upscaling

Optical: No disk drive

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

(Image credit: Twitter/@_h0x0d)

While we’re still waiting to find out the exact details of what’s inside the Xbox Series S, what we do know is certainly impressive. The console will target a resolution of 1440p instead of native 4K, but it’s still capable of 120 fps gaming.

There’s no disk drive, of course, and the storage is almost halved compared to the Xbox Series X. That’s admittedly concerning for a digital-only model, but again, Microsoft will be hoping people take advantage of Project xCloud which involves no downloads at all as game’s are streamed from Microsoft’s remote data servers.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S games

(Image credit: Microsoft)

So here’s what you need to know: both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be able to play exactly the same games, although they’ll undoubtedly look best on Xbox Series X.

The kind of compromises we expect to see on Xbox Series S will focus on the drop to 1440p resolution to 4K, and maybe some more minor changes that probably won’t be as noticeable. Both consoles are rumored to include the same eight-core 2.3GHz custom AMD CPU.

Here’s a list of games that have been confirmed for Xbox Series X and, by default, Xbox Series S:

Halo Infinite

Cyberpunk 2077

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Outriders

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Battlefield 6

Dying Light 2

Gothic

WRC 9

Watch Dogs: Legion

Bright Memory Infinite

Dirt 5

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Scorn

The Medium

The Ascent

Chorus

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Scarlet Nexus

Second Extinction

Call to the Sea

Far Cry 6

FIFA 21

Hitman 3

Resident Evil 8

Both consoles offer full backwards-compatibility with Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games, too. So even if the next-gen games aren’t flowing at launch, you’ll have plenty to play, particularly if you have a large library of titles already. If you own a lot of physical copies, though, be mindful that these won’t work on Xbox Series S due to the lack of disc drive.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S verdict

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft may be onto something here. By offering two consoles that target different audiences, consumers ultimately have more choice and more ways to enter into the Xbox ecosystem. If only the best will do, pick up an Xbox Series X, but be prepared to pay a premium. Want to enter the next generation without breaking the bank? The Xbox Series S seems like it will be a fantastic entry point, and one with a seriously tempting price.

Microsoft seems to have created two appealing iterations of its console, without one appearing less attractive than the other. Crucially, it will now be able to fight the PS5 on two fronts: price and performance. The Xbox Series S is likely to cost significantly less than the PS5, and while the Xbox Series X may cost the same, if not more or less than the PS5, it's more powerful on paper.

By creating an argument for Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S, Microsoft has essentially done its best to turn consumers’ heads where it might not have done so were it a straight fight between Xbox Series X and PS5. And that’s surely a win for Xbox as a whole.