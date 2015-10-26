Walmart wants to join the delivery drone fray

It looks like Walmart is also getting into the delivery drone game, with a new report stating the retailer has asked the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) permission to start testing drones for several purposes.

Walmart has already been testing drones indoors for months now, according to Reuters, and it's now seeking permission to take its test to the skies.

The report says that it's using drones built by drone manufacturer DJI, the same DJI that builds consumer Phantom drones.

The retailer is testing the drones for home delivery, grocery pickup and warehouse stock management.

All the deliveries

Walmart is joining the likes of Amazon, UPS and Google in developing and testing delivery drones, keeping the FAA busy with formulating and keeping its rules and regulations regarding drones up-to-date with the tech.

"Drones have a lot of potential to further connect our vast network of stores, distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and transportation fleet," Walmart spokesperson Dan Toporek told Reuters.

He explained that there is a Walmart within 5 miles of at least 70% of the US population, "which creates some unique and interesting possibilities for serving customers with drones."

Walmart's drone testing will include delivering goods and groceries from trucks to homes, as well as managing and moving stock within warehouses.