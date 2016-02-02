Tesla Powerwall Mark II confirmed for 2016 launch by Elon Musk

Elon Musk is often referred to as a real-life Tony Stark, thanks to his billionaire status and the barrage of technological strides his company Tesla continues to make in an effort to make the world a better, greener place.

Last year saw the introduction of the Tesla Powerwall – a wall-mounted rechargeable lithium ion battery with the ability to power your entire home, powered entirely by solar energy.

And while the first version of the Powerwall has only recently gone to market, just like Tony Stark and his various armors, Musk is already working on a next-generation model of his zero-emission power solution

As reported by Electrek, Musk told attendees of an event for Tesla car owners in Paris that plans for a second version of the Powerwall are already on track for a 2016 launch.

Elon story short

"We are coming up with the version two of the Powerwall probably around July or August of this year, which will see further step changes in capabilities," said Musk.

Though Musk did not elaborate on what these changes are, he did reveal that Tesla's Gigafactory will now be producing its own battery cells, instead of using the ones manufactured by Panasonic the first time around.

"Moderate improvements" to the technology were teased, and it is expected that the second generation Powerwall will boast a longer lifecycle.

You can watch the full video of the Musk's talk in Paris below.