Microsoft says Xbox One has a place in the office

Do you want one in your office?

Small businesses should think seriously about getting an Xbox One for the office, according to one of Microsoft's senior officials.

Marques Lyons, Xbox MVP, says in a blogpost that the entertainment device is a legitimate business expense due to its Skype and SkyDrive functions.

Lyons says the Xbox One "is an affordable option for small business owners, as there are many features built into the console that could help it rival even the most modest of video conferencing and networking platforms".

He points out it will enable people to use the Skype video communications system, and can be just as capable as PC with a mic and webcam attached or included.

SkyDrive access

Xbox One also provides access to Microsoft's SkyDrive cloud service using a dedicated app, making it possible to share images, videos, Excel spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations. Lyons suggests that this can be easier than attaching a PC to a TV or using a projector.

He also talks about future apps to be used with Xbox One, although at the moment this is about dreams rather than anything that's actually available.