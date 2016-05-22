Maker Faire 2016 in photographs

Maker Faire 2016, one of the largest annual assemblies of DIY electronics enthusiasts and crafters, took place this weekend in San Mateo, California.

Drawing in thousands of programmers, electrical engineers and hobbyists from around the world, Maker Faire is the epicenter for everything from wacky, fun weekend projects to full-on business ventures that will day make their way into your home with hundreds of devices in between.

We got a chance to wander around the fairgrounds to see what, exactly, was in store for this year's show and grabbed some photos so you can share in the experience, too.