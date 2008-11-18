Entire BNP membership list leaked online

The British National Party is up in arms, after its entire membership list has allegedly been leaked online.

The political party, led by Nick Griffin, has a manifesto that is totally against immigration, believing, according to its website, that: "The native British people will be an ethnic minority in our own country within sixty years."

Because of this political stance, the party courts huge amounts of controversy, with many members of the party preferring to remain anonymous.

Entire membership list

News of the leak was first published on the blog Lancaster Unity – a website opposed to the far-right leanings of the BNP.

On the blog, it states that the data leaked includes "the entire membership list with full names (and former names where there have been changes for any reason), addresses, contact numbers, email addresses and in many cases the member's age, particularly where those members are under eighteen."

The blog continues: "Yes, that's right. This list includes members as young as fourteen, male and female. Where a family membership is bought and paid for, the whole family is listed."

Regardless of your political stance, publishing the names and details of children is completely unacceptable. While nobody can be quite sure who uploaded the sensitive information, some believe that it could be an ex-member of the party out for revenge.

The news of the leak has certainly riled some members of the party, with various right-wing websites alight with angry BNP members.

On one website, the following comments have been posted: "I'm on the list, I could be chucked out of the army. What is going on?" and "The membership should demand Griffin stand down over this breach, and other leader would. He has put thousands of members at risk, and proved unfit to lead."