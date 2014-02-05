GCHQ reportedly attacked hacktivist groups with DDoS strikes

British spy agency GCHQ apparently fought against the hacktivist group Anonymous by striking at chat rooms with distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, documents reveal.

A presentation put together by GCHQ in 2012 that was revealed by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden shows that a previously unknown unit of the agency, the Joint Threat Research Intelligence Group (JTRIG), launched DDoS attacks against Anonymous chat rooms.

Members of JTRIG also apparently infiltrated the chat rooms to gather evidence against prominent members, some of whom were imprisoned.

Payback

The group targeted by JTRIG was LulzSec, a sub-group of Anonymous and the one responsible for hacks on the NHS, the CIA and U.S. Senates as well as GCHQ and the Serious Organised Crime Agency in the UK.

In an operation named "payback" LulzSec hacked PayPal and credit card companies for refusing to fund Wikileaks donations.

Via: NBC