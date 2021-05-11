Windows 10 Cloud PC is another step closer to launch

Ever since it first emerged that Microsoft is working on a Windows 10 PC-as-a-Service offering, called Cloud PC, the community has scoured the web for fresh details.

Microsoft has remained silent on the topic so far, but Windows Latest has spotted that a Cloud PC support page is now live on the company’s website, adding gravity to rumors of a summer launch .

The webpage confirms Cloud PC will make use of Microsoft Graph, a tool that helps developers draw in data from various Microsoft 365 sources. The support thread will act as a hub for “technical questions about the Cloud PC APIs in Microsoft Graph”.

We've built a list of the best workstations around

Here's our list of the best Windows 10 Pro laptops

Check out our list of the best mobile workstations available

Windows 10 Cloud PC

Information about Microsoft’s new Cloud PC service first came to light last summer, when ZDNet discovered a job description that contained details about the project.

In essence, Cloud PC will allow users to access a Windows 10 desktop and Office 365 software remotely, using their own device as a thin client. The service will be distinct from Windows Virtual Desktop in that customers will be charged a flat rate per user, as opposed to fees based on resource consumption.

In February, it emerged Microsoft will offer several different “service plans” for customers to choose from, each offering a different level of performance and storage capacity.

In a more recent job listing, Microsoft explained the new Azure-based service “allows all users to be productive from anywhere, on any device with a cloud-powered, secure and always up to date Windows experience.”

“It also seamlessly allows endpoint managers to instantly provision cloud hosted PCs and manage physical and virtual devices through a unified portal.”

The implications for businesses could be significant, allowing companies to cut down on both hardware costs and administrative burden, while still providing employees with the tools they need to be productive.

Here's our list of the best remote desktop service

Via Windows Latest