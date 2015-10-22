Plex delivers 4K support with Plex Media Player

Plex has completely overhauled its media streaming software for living room PCs.

Rebuilt from the ground up, the new Plex Media Player replaces Plex Home Theater and delivers a host of new features.

Previously based on XMBC/Kodi, the software's latest incarnation has switched to the open-source MPV, and now includes 4K support, best-in-class mpv engine for playback, support for multi-channel music tracks, a native Raspberry Pi 2 port, and mouse support.

The refresh also comes with a slick new interface that's reminiscent of Plex's apps for Xbox, PlayStation, and smart TVs.

Here comes the but...

While these are welcome additions, it's not all good news. A number of features from Plex Home Theater are currently missing from the new software. Plex is still working to include search, TV theme music, video playlists, and Cloud Sync from the likes of Dropbox.

For anyone who can't live without that functionality for the time being, Plex Home Theater is still available.

Plex Media Player enables music, video and photos stored on a PC or network storage device to be streamed over Wi-Fi to other devices.