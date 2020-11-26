The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal is now live at Walmart – but be quick

Looking for a Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal? You've probably noticed the console has been hard to get hold of throughout 2020 – but we're starting to see some signs that stock will be replenished for Black Friday itself on November 27. Right now, at Walmart, the Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of membership to Nintendo Switch online is just $299.

We've seen this same Nintendo Switch bundle vanish at Best Buy over the past few days, so act quick if you want it. The Switch is in high demand anyway – indeed, we've seen it sell out multiple times over the past few weeks, and this bundle essentially lands you Mario Kart 8 and the three months of Nintendo Online for nothing extra. That makes this extra tantalizing. We predict this Switch Black Friday bundle will sell out in hours at most.

Not in the US? Scroll down to compare Nintendo Switch prices where you are.

Here's the deal:

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal

Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 month membership to Nintendo Online: $299 at Walmart

This Black Friday bundle from Walmart includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Online for just $299, which is a tidy little saving. Live at 4pm PT, 7pm ET, November 25View Deal

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is pretty much a must-own Switch game if you're getting the console. With the Switch's Joycon controllers, you and another player can enjoy racing in the Mario-themed game in competitive multiplayer. Buy a couple more Joycons, and two more players can join in.

Speaking of which...

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con: $79 $69 at Best Buy

Save $10 on a range of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con color combinations at Best Buy. Considering we rarely see price cuts on these pricey peripherals this is an excellent offer, and certainly one we would jump on if you're looking to expand your multiplayer options.

View Deal

More Nintendo Switch deals

Looking for more Nintendo Switch deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday 2020 deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.