The Division Heartland has been canceled as Ubisoft moves to focus resources on "bigger opportunities"

Ubisoft has canceled its free-to-play survival shooter Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland, three years after it's reveal.

The announcement comes from Ubisoft's 2023-2024 earnings report on May 15, where the publisher said it has "redeployed resources to bigger opportunities such as XDefiant and Rainbow Six."

In a more detailed statement to IGN, Ubisoft said, "After careful consideration, we have made the tough call to halt development on Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, effective immediately."

"Our priority now is to support the talented team members at our Red Storm Entertainment studio, who will be transitioning to new projects within our company, including XDefiant and Rainbow Six."

This follows a string of game cancellations by the company within the last couple of years, including the Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel, Splinter Cell VR for Meta VR headsets, along with three unannounced games.

The Division Heartland was first revealed in 2021 and was given an estimated 2021-2022 release window. Development updates have been quiet over the past few years and it wasn't until last year that we even had an official cinematic trailer.

Players were also able to access the game's Closed Beta test for a period of time in June 2023 and the game even received a rating in Taiwan later on, which suggested an official release date announcement would arrive within the year.

The game was set to be a free-to-play, PvEvP-focused, survival-action shooter and a spin-off to the publisher's successful Tom Clancy's The Division series. Heartland would have released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

In September, Ubisoft announced that The Division 3 is in the works via a press release, although news on the project has been quiet since. The publisher is also gearing up to launch Star Wars Outlaws in August and has just revealed the next major entry in its Assassin's Creed series, Assassin's Creed Shadows, which will finally take players to Japan.