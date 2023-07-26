Ubisoft has canceled Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel

After initial reports indicating that Ubisoft had seemingly canceled a potential Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel, it now appears that this is true, with Ubisoft confirming a redirection of resources and creative teams.

As reported by VGC, reports first started circulating yesterday that indicated Ubisoft leadership had decided to can a sequel to the Greek mythology-inspired RPG.

Subsequently, this morning we reached out to Ubisoft for comment on this. In a return statement provided to us here at TechRadar Gaming, the company was a little vague about the cancelation. Still, it did seem to confirm that significant change was happening at the company's Montreal studio. The statement read: "As part of our global strategy, we are redirecting and reallocating some creative teams and resources within the Quebec studio to other unannounced projects. The expertise and technologies these teams developed will serve as an accelerator for the development of these key projects focused on our biggest brands. We have nothing further to share at this time."

This reallocation of resources is probably the reported moving of folks to some of Ubisoft's biggest franchises, such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry perhaps, and maybe some of the Tom Clancy series of games too. With development surely at a late stage for Assasson's Creed Mirage, it's probably safe to assume that those games currently amid longer development, like the Splinter Cell remake or something like Prince of Persia The Lost Crown are the likeliest candidates.

It was first mooted - again by VGC - that Ubisoft had intended to make Immortals Fenyx Rising a genuine franchise with possible moves over to other mythologies to inform future game settings. This now seems not to be the case, and the original game and its DLC are likely all that it will extend to.

